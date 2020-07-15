ELECTION 2020: Your primary ballot’s in the mail

If you’re registered to vote, you’ll get a ballot within the next few days – King County Elections has just mailed the ballots for the August 4th primary election. No local ballot measures; among candidates, our area’s State House representatives, Eileen Cody and Joe Fitzgibbon, are both running for re-election unopposed. Our area’s U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal has four primary opponents. The ballot also includes statewide offices – at the top of the ballot, Gov. Jay Inslee has 35 primary opponents. As usual, you’ll be able to either mail in your ballot or use an official drop box (the nearest ones are in The Junction, High Point, White Center, and South Park). And if you’re not yet registered to vote – go here!