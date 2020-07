From Dayanne: “Between Thursday night 10 pm and Friday morning at 7 am my dad’s car was stolen from in front of our house on 8th and Sullivan [South Park]. Please keep an eye out for a black Lexus IS 250; the license plate number is BNF6031. It’s all black with tinted windows and has the same wheels as the picture – we don’t have an exact picture of the car, but it looks identical to the one (here).” Call 911 if you see it.