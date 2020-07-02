CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 7/2 roundup

No mask, no service. That’s one of the gubernatorial announcements starting our second nightly roundup of July:

‘MASK UP, OPEN UP’: In a mid-afternoon media briefing, speaking through his face-covering (screengrab above), Gov. Inslee said it’s time to ratchet the mask mandate to the next level: Starting Tuesday, businesses statewide have to refuse service to people flouting the law. He and Secretary of Health John Wiesman also announced that bar service would be removed from what’s allowed in Safe Start Phase 3, and that all county applications for advancing to the next phase would be paused for at least two weeks. The reason for all this? Here’s what they showed:

More details here.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*10,596 people have tested positive, up 251 from yesterday

*589 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,606 people have been hospitalized, up 6 from yesterday

*175,993 people have been tested, up 4,267 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 9,612/585/1,561/153,505.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

WEST SEATTLE TESTING TOMORROW: Weekly reminder – Friday is the weekly drive-up testing day in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-3 pm.

WORRIED ABOUT INSURANCE COVERAGE? The state insurance commissioner has extended the order waiving deductibles and copays for coronavirus testing.

NEED FOOD? Updated info about meals for kids/teens at two local parks starting next week – read this.

PHOTOS? TIPS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you!