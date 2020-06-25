CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 6/25 roundup

Ready for the mask mandate? On the eve of the order taking effect, here’s our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*9,612 people have tested positive, up 110 from yesterday

*585 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

*1,561 people have been hospitalized, up 6 from yesterday

*153,505 people have been tested, up 3.409 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 8,987/582/1,537/135,003.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

MASK UP STARTING TOMORROW: That’s when the state order takes effect. The basics are here.

COVID CASE CLOSES COFFEE SHOP: Admiral Starbucks is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive.

WEST SEATTLE TESTING TOMORROW: Friday is the weekly drive-up testing day in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-3 pm.

TELL YOUR STORY: From the Seattle Public Library:

The Seattle Public Library is a repository of Seattle’s history – help us document local history by contributing your story to our new COVID-19 Community Collection. The Library would like to see and hear how the events of the past few months have affected you. We are looking for stories, photographs, signs, artwork, short videos and other materials that will help future generations learn what life was like in Seattle during this unique period in history. Here are some prompts to get you started: · What has your daily life been like? · What are ways you are staying connected with friends and family? · What will you remember the most 10 years from now? You can submit stories and materials through our online portal; they will be made available through the Special Collections Online website. The Library also welcomes donations of physical materials, which can be mailed to our Special Collections Department. To learn more about how you can contribute to the project, please visit our website!

NEED FOOD? OR, GOT FOOD TO DONATE? Check out West Seattle’s newest Little Free Pantry.

PHOTOS? TIPS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you!