CORONAVIRUS: Monday 7/20 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*13,339 people have tested positive, 180 more than yesterday’s total

*635 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*1,806 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*247,689 people have been tested, 4,829 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 12,099/604/1,698/214,388.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

SPENDING NEW TAX $ FOR PANDEMIC RELIEF: Today the City Council passed the spending plan for their recently approved “high earners” business tax. The first year goes to pandemic relief; here’s how they explain it.

NEED FOOD? Food Lifeline is back to emergency food-box distribution this week – sites and times are listed here, including Wednesday and Friday afternoons at FL HQ in South Park.

LIBRARIES TAKE A STEP TOWARD REOPENING: You won’t be able to go in before Phase 3 – and with phase advancement still on hold, we’re in Phase 2 TFN – but Seattle Public Libraries are taking a step forward: You’ll be able to return books starting tomorrow at 9 branches, including High Point and Southwest in West Seattle.

