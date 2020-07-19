West Seattle, Washington

COMET-WATCHING: Where to look for NEOWISE from West Seattle tonight

July 19, 2020 5:54 pm
That’s Jeff Kaufer‘s view of Comet NEOWISE from just east of Alki Point earlier this week …

… and that’s the view Scott Nelson got from Alki last night, between 11 pm and midnight. So far it looks like the weather will be conducive for comet-watching tonight too. In addition to her general advice on watching from West Seattle, sky-watcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen made images with Stellarium to help you figure out where to look – this one is for 10:15 pm tonight:

And this one would be for a few hours later, 2 am Monday:

The mission during which the comet was discovered four months ago is explained here.

