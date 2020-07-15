West Seattle, Washington

16 Thursday

78℉

COMET NEOWISE: Where to look from West Seattle tonight and/or early tomorrow

July 15, 2020 5:57 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Skies Over West Seattle | West Seattle news

(Photo by Kasia Bozek)

Looks like another clear night tonight, so that means another chance to see Comet NEOWISE. Following up on her earlier post, West Seattle sky-watching expert and educator Alice Enevoldsen has put together maps (with the help of Stellarium) – here’s one for tonight:

Alice says that map shows what should be visible around 10:15 pm on “the North-northwestern horizon. Comet NEOWISE is a speck almost directly below the Big Dipper, and to the upper left of the bright star Capella.” If you’d rather do your comet-watching early in the morning, here’s 2 am Thursday:

That one is “showing the North-northwestern horizon. (The comet) is a speck to the lower right of the Big Dipper, and nearly due North.” Or click here for the 4 am Thursday image. Weather permitting, the comet might be visible through late July.

Share This

No Replies to "COMET NEOWISE: Where to look from West Seattle tonight and/or early tomorrow"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.