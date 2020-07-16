BIZNOTES: Two, by appointment

Twp business notes to share …

EASY STREET RECORDS: You can now shop by appointment at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska):

Each shopping appointment is for 30 minutes. There is a max of 2 people allowed in the loft at a time. Appointments are available from 10 am to 4 pm [Daily] To make your appointment, please call 206-938-3279.

Mask required! Easy Street also offers curbside pickup – more on that, and the café, here.

COMMUNITY ACUPUNCTURE PROJECT: Also by appointment in The Junction – the Community Acupuncture Project of West Seattle has reopened. It’s at 4545 44th SW, and you can reach CAP via phone at 206-933-7891 or email at westseapins@gmail.com.