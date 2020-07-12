BIZNOTE: Another local place to buy West Seattle-made Rebellyous Foods nuggets

We’ve been updating the saga of Rebellyous Foods, makers of vegetarian “chicken” nuggets, since they moved to the West Seattle Triangle last year. Newest update: Another local place to buy them – West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor). That makes 14 retail outlets around the city (all listed here, and also including Wildwood Market in Fauntleroy). When we first reported on Rebellyous Foods, they were only making nuggets for commercial food-service clients, but earlier this year they branched out into retail.