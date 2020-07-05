5 West Seattle events against racism: 2 discussions, 2 demonstrations, 1 bake sale

All from the WSB inbox (thank you!)

DISCUSSION – ’13TH’: If you’ve seen Ava DuVernay‘s film “13th,” or have time to watch it (above) before 8 pm tonight, Admiral Church is hosting an online discussion – get the link here.

DEMONSTRATIONS: Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing, partnering with Hate-Free Delridge, is organizing two more streetcorner demonstrations this week, this time at 16th and Holden, 4-6 pm Tuesday and Thursday: “Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Signs available.”

BAKERS AGAINST RACISM: Baked in The Admiral District is selling a selection of treats to raise money for Black Lives Matter SKC and Creative Justice. Pre-order through tomorrow, curbside pickup (2604 California SW) Saturday. Go here to order.

DISCUSSION/PRESENTATION: From West Seattle Democratic Women chair Karen Chilcutt: