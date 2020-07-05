5 West Seattle events against racism: 2 discussions, 2 demonstrations, 1 bake sale

All from the WSB inbox (thank you!)
DISCUSSION – ’13TH’: If you’ve seen Ava DuVernay‘s film “13th,” or have time to watch it (above) before 8 pm tonight, Admiral Church is hosting an online discussion – get the link here.
DEMONSTRATIONS: Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing, partnering with Hate-Free Delridge, is organizing two more streetcorner demonstrations this week, this time at 16th and Holden, 4-6 pm Tuesday and Thursday: “Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Signs available.”
BAKERS AGAINST RACISM: Baked in The Admiral District is selling a selection of treats to raise money for Black Lives Matter SKC and Creative Justice. Pre-order through tomorrow, curbside pickup (2604 California SW) Saturday. Go here to order.
DISCUSSION/PRESENTATION: From West Seattle Democratic Women chair Karen Chilcutt:
This Thursday July 23rd, West Seattle Democratic Women will hold its second in a series of three meetings on Racism. It’s an evening meeting via Zoom from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. We’ll complete our first day’s focus on Ijeoma Oluo‘s book, So You Want To Talk About Race, begin determining just what Institutional Racism is and how to recognize it, and thirdly, will have Dr. Theresa McCormick, WSDW member and Professor Emeritus of Iowa State University (where she taught for 20 years multicultural and gender studies) speaking on “Then and Now, The Ebb and Flow of the Social Justice Movement”.
If you wish to register for the Zoom meeting to obtain Zoom codes or should you have questions, please email wsdwomen@yahoo.com or call Karen 206-920-2231. The deadline for registering is Thursday, July 23rd at 4:00 pm.)
