2 West Seattle ‘swap’ events Saturday – books and boats

The sun’s out and expected to stay that way through the weekend. Two “swaps” tomorrow might be of interest:
BOOK SWAP: 10 am-2 pm Saturday, Admiral Church presents “the Great Pandemic Book Swap. 4320 SW Hill St. Bring books, take books, on the lawn, masks and distancing required.”
BOAT SWAP: Saturday at Mountain to Sound Outfitters in The Triangle:
The Third Annual Boat Swap and Scratch & Dent Sale Is Approaching!
This community event is a great opportunity to buy and sell human powered watercraft (Kayaks, SUPs, Canoes) and accessories! We will have used Kayaks and SUPs from Alki Kayak Tour’s rental operation, as well as scratched and dented SUPs and Kayaks from Mountain to Sound for sale at amazing summer steal prices! Please view the information below to familiarize yourself with the organization of the event.
When: Saturday, July 18th | 10 am – 4 pm
Where: Mountain to Sound Outfitters, 3602 SW Alaska
Drop Off Date For Sellers: Saturday, July 18th | 9 am – 11 am
Sellers Pick Up Unsold Items: Saturday, July 18th | 4 pm – 5 pm
How To Sell at Boat Swap: Use (the form here) to register to sell your equipment. You’ll receive an email confirmation with more details.
Questions? Email gearswap@m2soutfitters.com
