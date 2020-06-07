WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: 3 chances to talk with ‘immersed tube tunnel’ proponent

Several local groups have heard lately from the retired civil engineer who suggests an “immersed-tube tunnel” could be a better way of crossing the Duwamish River if the West Seattle Bridge needs to be replaced. Now Bob Ortblad invites you to his own presentations of the idea. He asked us today to share this announcement:

All who are interested in the West Seattle Bridge Duwamish Crossing – Bridge or Tunnel

Wednesday 7:30 PM

June 10, 17, or 24 Join Recurring Zoom Meeting

us02web.zoom.us/j/81632786315

Meeting ID: 816 3278 6315 Bob Ortblad will answer questions and update the presentation.

In our most recent conversation with SDOT’s bridge-project leader Heather Marx, she said no potential alternatives have been ruled out.