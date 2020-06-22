TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: NB 99 reopens south of South Park

12:48 PM: This has been discussed in comments on our morning traffic post but afternoon is here and it’s still not resolved, so we’re mentioning it: NB Highway 99 is still closed at Des Moines Memorial Drive just south of South Park [map]. Information is scant but witnesses on Twitter say it’s a standoff with a person on the overpass there, and it’s been under way for four hours. So if you’re headed this way from points south, you’ll want an alternate route.

12:53 PM: Moments after we published that, WSDOT sent an alert saying the highway has reopened.