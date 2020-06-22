West Seattle, Washington

22 Monday

73℉

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: NB 99 reopens south of South Park

June 22, 2020 12:48 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Not WS but we're mentioning it anyway | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

12:48 PM: This has been discussed in comments on our morning traffic post but afternoon is here and it’s still not resolved, so we’re mentioning it: NB Highway 99 is still closed at Des Moines Memorial Drive just south of South Park [map]. Information is scant but witnesses on Twitter say it’s a standoff with a person on the overpass there, and it’s been under way for four hours. So if you’re headed this way from points south, you’ll want an alternate route.

12:53 PM: Moments after we published that, WSDOT sent an alert saying the highway has reopened.

Share This

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: NB 99 reopens south of South Park"

  • Steve June 22, 2020 (12:51 pm)
    Reply

    It’s over now, traffic is moving again. 

    • WSB June 22, 2020 (1:32 pm)
      Reply

      Yup, as noted above, literally a few minutes after I published it, this was resolved. Agencies involved are outside our usual monitoring so I don’t know how, but checking.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.