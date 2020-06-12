TOWING WARNING: If you’re parked in the Delridge project’s no-parking zone, move your car!

Just last night, we published the latest SDOT update on the start of work for the Delridge Way RapidRide H Line conversion. It’s an extensive project, including utilities and road-rebuilding/repaving. One thing the update didn’t say – and so SDOT has just asked us now to let you know – some cars are still parked where the contractor placed “NO PARKING” signs a week ago, and if those cars aren’t moved by Monday, they’ll have to be towed. The “NO PARKING” signs are up along stretches of Delridge and some sectinns of side streets. “Towing starts Monday morning, June 15,” SDOT warns. “If you are parked at a location with “No Park” signs, you are advised to move your vehicle by or on Sunday night, June 14.” You can sign up here for weekly email updates on construction plans.