DELRIDGE RAPIDRIDE PROJECT: Tree work, side-street staging, and other updates

If you travel along the north half of Delridge Way SW, you’ve probably seen the protective enclosures put up around street trees. Crews on the project paving the way for the RapidRide H Line have also started trimming some trees, and that’s part of what’s in the first update shared by SDOT since work started this past Monday:

We have started tree trimming work this week that will carry into next week on Delridge Way SW in West Seattle. We are also beginning to install drain socks, potholing, and some light saw cutting.

Please note that the trees that are being trimmed are street trees in the right-of-way. We will also be conducting some tree trimming later this summer.

As part of this project, we will upgrade sidewalks and curb ramps, replace panels, and mobilize large equipment in the street. To prepare for this work, overgrown vegetation on private property (tree limbs, shrubs, etc.) that extend into the public right-of-way will need to be trimmed. Please trim trees and plants that hang over the sidewalk as well as tree limbs that hang 14 feet or lower over the street. If plants are not trimmed, we will begin trimming them as we prepare for sidewalk and curb ramp work later this summer.

Work by zone:

Zone A (West Seattle Bridge to SW Findlay St)

SW Alaska, SW Dakota, and SW Genesee streets

We will be conducting utility and storm work. Please expect traffic to be shifted to the east side of Delridge Way SW.

Zone B (SW Findlay St to north of SW Orchard St)

SW Findlay St to SW Juneau St

We will be installing utility pipes. Please expect and traffic to be shifted to the east side of Delridge Way SW.

Zone C (North of SW Orchard St to White Center)

We will continue adjusting traffic signals at select locations in Zone C. Please follow posted traffic signs.