(WSB photo from June 2019 summer-solstice gathering. Maybe in-person again next year!)

For the second time this pandemic year, West Seattle educator/sky-watcher Alice Enevoldsen will be holding her change-of-seasons sunset-watch event online. The summer-solstice moment is 2:43 pm Saturday, so Alice invites you to join her via Zoom tomorrow night, 8:45 pm-9:15 pm, to celebrate and to learn – all ages welcome. You need to register in advance – go here to do that now.