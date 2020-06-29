SUMMER SCHOOL: Still time for high-school students to sign up!

Still time to sign up for West Seattle High School‘s online summer school – and you’re eligible if you attend ANY Seattle Public Schools high school. Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle High School is hosting its summer school once again! It will run from July 1-31, M-Th with Friday being a makeup day. July 1 is an enrollment and scheduling day with classes beginning on July 2.

Students can potentially take up to 3 classes. We are offering credit recovery in health, PE, LA, math, science, and history, as well as first-time credits in SAT Prep as well as others. If you are interested, please go to the West Seattle High School website, and enroll today! All classes will be TEACHER TAUGHT daily on Zoom between 9-3 and are self-contained, meaning that once you’re done for the day (classes will meet for up to 90 minutes each), you’re done! No additional homework required. It is important to note that although students will not likely be sitting in front of their computers for the entire class every day, they are required to check in ON TIME as attendance will be taken.

For those of you already enrolled, schedules will be emailed out to you before or on July 1, our scheduling and tech check day. Please check the WSHS website for weekly communication and updates.

We look forward to having y’all learn with us this summer! If you have any registration or program questions, please email either our counselor Erica Nguyen at etnguyen@seattleschools.org, our program assistant Amy Doll at asdoll@seattleschools.org, or the program coordinator, Sandi Whiton, at sswhiton@seattleschools.org.