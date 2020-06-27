SUMMER CAMP: Free theater training for youth – apply ASAP!

(Photo courtesy Bayfest Youth Theatre)

Still sorting out summer? Got a teen or tween in the household who’s interested in theater? West Seattle-based Bayfest Youth Theatre has an offer for you:

Although we are very sad to have to cancel our in-person West Seattle-based drama camp intensive in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are really excited to be able to offer a COMPLETELY FREE opportunity for 15-20 students to train and work on monologues, songs, and original performance pieces with some of our top teaching artists.

The camp will use the ZOOM platform for fun and active group and one-on-one meetings over the course of 10 days (up to 2 hours per day, with additional home assignments for participants to work on, with videos we will be posting on our site), and that it will culminate in a performance video that will be posted online and sent to thousands of our audience members.

The camp will run from August 10-21 and is open to participants ages 10-12 and 13- 19 (in two separate groups). Although it is open to all interested Seattle-area young people and is being supported by grants we have received from the City and County, we would love to have some local kids participate, since we are a West Seattle organization and work in local schools. Please tell your own kids or any others you know who may be interested, and have them get their applications in as soon as possible. Further information and a link to the application is available at www.BAYFESTyouthTheatre.org

Please email us immediately at: BAYFESTyouthTheatre@gmail.com if you are interested in applying for the virtual drama camp and if you have any further questions.