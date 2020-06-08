REOPENING: Wyatt’s Jewelers; Curious Kidstuff; Northwest Art and Frame

As we’ve been reporting, the “modified Phase 1” approval last Friday has meant more businesses can reopen for in-person service. Here are announcements we’ve received from three West Seattle retailers:

WYATT’S JEWELERS (Westwood Village): This longtime WSB sponsor plans to reopen tomorrow (Tuesday, June 9th) and proprietor Lauren says the shop will be open “normal business hours Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10-6. We’ve done all of our sanitizing and installed everything we need to for COVID guidelines as well as the safety and well-being of our staff and customers. For the first week we are open, we will be donating 10% of everything purchased to the food bank as a way of helping the community. Can’t wait!”

CURIOUS KIDSTUFF (4740 California SW): West Seattle’s only toy store has reopened. Proprietor Elisabeth says, “Curious Kidstuff reopened (over the weekend) with limited hours and observing all the state regulations. We will be open 7 days a week from 10 am-4 pm. We also have curbside pickup or you can order on our website for those who would prefer not to come in at this time.”

NORTHWEST ART AND FRAME (4733 California SW): Manager Jason says the Junction shop reopened Sunday “with reduced hours starting out. We’ll be open Mon-Sat: 9:30 am-6:00 pm and Sun 11:00 am-6:00. We’ll see how the first week or two goes and then probably adjust back to our normal Mon-Fri: 9:30 am-9 pm.”