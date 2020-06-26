READER REPORTS: Stolen white Fiat; mystery car; dumped items

Three reader reports:

STOLEN FIAT: From Grant:

Last night at 2 am my wife’s 2015 white Fiat 500 Abarth stolen on the corner of 30th ave SW and Henderson. it was parked on Henderson. License plate BSM5719. Please let us know if you have seen the car or see it parked somewhere. Two young males seen on our cameras, both wearing gray hoodies. Looks like one of them may wear glasses.

Call 911 if you see the car, and then contact Grant at 1gfelectric@gmail.com.

MYSTERY CAR: The photo and report are from Kristen:

There has been an abandoned Subaru @ the Admiral lookout for about 2 weeks. Alaska license #DJN 559. I tried to report to SPD, however, they are not taking abandoned vehicle reports at this time. I will try to find how to report to Alaska police department if possible, but thought I would share here in case someone locally is familiar with the vehicle.

We have suggested she also try Parking Enforcement and Parks, since the viewpoint belongs to the latter.

DUMPED ITEMS: Photos and report from Rebecca:

I was disconcerted to find a cache of dumped items in front of my property this morning, hoping to reconnect these things with their proper owner(s) one item is just a box that’s been ripped into- no contents- likely a porch pirate deal from a Trenton st address. Other items are umbrella stroller, clothing etc. Didn’t want to dig too deep (even with gloved hands)

Recognize any of that? Let us know and we will connect you.