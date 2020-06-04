READER REPORTS: Luring attempt; bike missing

Two reader reports this afternoon. First, from H:
At 5:27 am today, 6/4/2020 while waiting at the bus stop for the C line going Downtown, at the Morgan junction /California and Fauntleroy, a man in his mid to late 30’s, wearing a bright white jacket, fairly dark skin, was attempting to lure me into his car. The man was driving a Toyota Prius in dark metallic Gray.
This man pulled over by entrance of the Cal-Mor Circle apartments, and from there he started asking how I was doing, what my name was, and if I needed a ride. I said I didn’t need a ride, and he immediately followed up with “when is your bus coming?” I told him he needed to go right now. Fortunately, my bus was in fact coming, and he started driving away slowly, N bound on California Ave.
I got on the bus and I noticed he had turned around, and was now slowly driving south on California Ave. looking for me, perhaps thinking I was still waiting at the stop. I was able to snap a few pictures of the car, but wasn’t able to get the plate because I was very nervous. I’ve attached the picture from when I got on the bus.
The SPD incident # is 2020-181096.
MISSING BICYCLE: Likely stolen. From Nicole: “”Our bike went missing from our street last night (Wednesday night). It is a Diamondback Line 24″ in blue, which is a larger size kids’ mountain bike. The bike went missing in south Arbor Heights, near the Arroyos. If anyone has seen this bike or has information about it, please comment on this post. Much appreciated!”
