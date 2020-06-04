READER REPORTS: Luring attempt; bike missing

Two reader reports this afternoon. First, from H:

At 5:27 am today, 6/4/2020 while waiting at the bus stop for the C line going Downtown, at the Morgan junction /California and Fauntleroy, a man in his mid to late 30’s, wearing a bright white jacket, fairly dark skin, was attempting to lure me into his car. The man was driving a Toyota Prius in dark metallic Gray.

This man pulled over by entrance of the Cal-Mor Circle apartments, and from there he started asking how I was doing, what my name was, and if I needed a ride. I said I didn’t need a ride, and he immediately followed up with “when is your bus coming?” I told him he needed to go right now. Fortunately, my bus was in fact coming, and he started driving away slowly, N bound on California Ave.

I got on the bus and I noticed he had turned around, and was now slowly driving south on California Ave. looking for me, perhaps thinking I was still waiting at the stop. I was able to snap a few pictures of the car, but wasn’t able to get the plate because I was very nervous. I’ve attached the picture from when I got on the bus.