ONLINE NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, June edition

It’s the second Thursday of the month, which means West Seattle Art Walk night, online! Just launched and viewable above, a video playlist with what organizers explain as a “curated gallery “movie” with a good selection of work for the artists who are coordinated by local businesses, and a representative 1-3 images for all the artist-led exhibits (plus) a selection of personal videos sent in by some of the artists.” You can see all the artists’ work – and find out about them – by going here.