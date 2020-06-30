West Seattle, Washington





DEVELOPMENT: Land-use approval for 32 townhouses on Harbor Avenue

June 30, 2020 2:44 pm
1 COMMENT
 Development | West Seattle news

(Rendering by Steve Fischer Architects)

Land-use approval has been granted for 32 townhouses planned along Harbor Avenue SW. Rather than one project, the townhouses – though next to each other – are in the system as four separate projects: Seven units at 3252 30th SW, nine units at 3315 Harbor SW, eight units at 3303 Harbor SW, and eight units at 3257 Harbor SW. The approval notices – linked to each of those individual addresses – open a two-week period in which appeals can be filed, deadline July 13th. The townhouses passed Design Review last September; here’s our report on the final meeting.

1 Reply to "DEVELOPMENT: Land-use approval for 32 townhouses on Harbor Avenue"

  • Macs June 30, 2020 (3:10 pm)
    Reply

    Dig it! Better than another storage facility in that spot. Would like to see the street here improved somehow though – always a little hairy with folks accessing Westside Bikes, coffee shop etc. from the north, no crosswalks provided except at the light. Pedestrianize it a bit overall, slow cars down.

