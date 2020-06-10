CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 6/10 roundup

Tonight’s toplines in the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,559 people have tested positive, 23 more than yesterday

*570 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,505 people have been hospitalized, 6 more than yesterday

*111,291 people have been tested, 1,478 more than yesterday

One week ago, 8,277 people had tested positive, and 562 had died.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

MASK CHALLENGE: Even as reopening continues, health authorities urge everyone to wear a face covering when out in public. So the state has announced this:

Wearing a facial covering is one of the easiest, most effective things we can all do to prevent the spread of this virus. The governor announced the state has already made emergency distributions of more than 1 million cloth facial coverings with another 4 million masks on order. The state has teamed up with Restart Partners to launch the “Wear A Mask” Initiative and is asking Washingtonians to submit videos of themselves answering the question: “Why do you wear a mask?” You can learn more and participate in this effort by visiting restart.us/WearAMaskWA.

FIGHTING HUNGER: An additional summertime benefit will be available for families of students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch – here are the details.

…AND HOW TO HELP FIGHT HUNGER: Admiral UCC Church‘s next food drive is Saturday: “From 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. There will be a Food Bank barrel to collect food donations, under a canopy if it is raining, at the Admiral church with attendants to assist with the collection of food: non-perishable and canned food, pet food and cat litter, baking supplies, seasonings and herbs, bagged fresh produce or home grown organic vegetables.” The church is at 4320 SW Hill.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!