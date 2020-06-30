CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 6/30 roundup

On this last night of the fourth full calendar month of the pandemic, here are the local toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s the daily summary from Public Health, with cumulative totals:

*10,196 people have tested positive, up 127 from yesterday

*586 people have died, unchanged for a fourth day

*1,589 people have been hospitalized, up 2 from yesterday

*167,270 people have been tested, up 5,872 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 9,369/584/1,550/147,898.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

CITY LAUNCHING ‘EDUCATION AND OUTREACH TEAM’: The city says this new team will check out businesses accused of not following the face-covering policy. This is in the middle of a long news release addressing various virus-related topics:

The Department of Finance and Administrative Services’ Consumer Protection Division will lead education and outreach to businesses and restaurants that are reported to be out of compliance with the Governor’s mandate to wear a facial covering in indoor and outdoor public spaces. Outreach to these businesses and restaurants will focus on education. Businesses that do not enforce the facial covering mandate can be reported to the City’s Customer Service Bureau at 206-684-2489 (CITY). In the coming days, FAS will also be issuing a Director’s Rule to give the Consumer Protection team enforcement authority over businesses that violate the mandate. Violation of the statewide order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $100 fine. Businesses that routinely violate the order also face losing their City of Seattle business license.

PANDEMIC-AFFECTED BUSINESSES: Meantime, the pandemic continues to affect local businesses. Two are temporarily closed: Duke’s on Alki reports a second employee has tested positive; Bank of America says its Junction branch is short-staffed.

FERRY SYSTEM’S PANDEMIC PAIN … was extensively discussed during an online public meeting we covered tonight.

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!