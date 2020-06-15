NEED FOOD? 2 chances this week @ Food Lifeline

Again this week, Food Lifeline is offering free emergency food boxes to anyone who shows up. From the announcement:

The standard emergency food boxes each contain 22-25 lbs of shelf-stable food items like canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, non-meat protein items, and bread and grains. There will also be fresh produce and select dairy items for those attending the distributions. (While supplies last)

Those wishing to take home boxes can receive a drive-up no-touch distribution, and there will also be walk-up distribution …

Food Lifeline – 815 South 96th Street (2 this week)

Wednesday, June 17, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, June 19, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

FULL SCHEDULE: foodlifeline.org

ANYONE can have access to this food. This is a confidential distribution, so there will be no paperwork or qualification. Food Lifeline is only asking for zip codes to track its efforts.

Food Lifeline encourages everyone to take home this nutritious food. We are all struggling during this crisis, and no one should hesitate to accept this help.