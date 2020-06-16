CANCELED: Morgan Junction Community Festival; Summer Concerts at Hiawatha

Two summer traditions that are presented by West Seattle neighborhood councils will not be happening this year because of the pandemic. The announcements:
(WSB photo, Bubbleman @ 2019 Morgan Junction Community Festival)
MORGAN JUNCTION COMMUNITY FESTIVAL: Sent by Morgan Community Association president Deb Barker:
It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that cancellation of the 2020 Morgan Junction Community Festival.
The Morgan Community Association (MoCA) has been sponsoring this unique one day festival in Morgan Junction for over 15 years. The 2009 opening of Morgan Junction Park gave us a permanent home to experience the live festival music and watch the Bubbleman make BIG bubbles, while businesses Beveridge Place Pub, Zeeks Pizza, and Whisky West have welcomed vendor booths and food trucks to their parking lots. It’s always been a lot of fun.
But the Coronavirus pandemic has shut down the safe gathering ability of the Festival-loving public. MoCA wants to keep our community safe. So we’re canceling the 2020 festival and scheduling the 2021 Festival date for Saturday June 19, 2021. We’d like to share this reply we got from the City of Seattle Special Event staff when they learned of the cancellation:
“Thank you so much for letting us know. Each time we hear that another event is cancelled, it makes me emotional too. Special events like the Morgan Junction Festival celebrate the health and vibrancy of our community. Cancelling them in some ways feels like a defeat at the hands of COVID. Please know that you are doing the right thing, the prudent thing, the safe thing by cancelling the event. We are all going to come back stronger.”
Thank you, everyone. Stay Safe!! We Will Come Back Stronger!
-Morgan Junction Community Festival Planning Committee
(Caspar Babypants at Summer Concerts @ Hiawatha, August 2019)
SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: From Stephanie Jordan, who coordinates the series for the Admiral Neighborhood Association:
After many weeks of hoping for better circumstances, we’ve made the sad decision to cancel the 2020 Summer Concerts at Hiawatha. During these uncertain times, it’s become clear that gatherings of this size will be difficult to manage in a way that ensures the safety and enjoyment of our community and guests. These events are very important to us, but your health and safety will always be our top priority.
I will truly miss the community that these concerts create – neighbors meeting neighbors, old friends catching up, kids at their first live performances. They represent a true collaboration between the ANA, our sponsors, city partners (Seattle Parks and ARC) and the wonderful team at Hiawatha Community Center. It’s been my pleasure to connect you with some of the best musicians in the region.
To the extent to which you are able, I hope you will continue to support our local music community in other ways. Many artists are being impacted by cancellations like this. I encourage you to see who is performing on social media, releasing new work, or rescheduling shows. Even kinds words can make a difference. Please also consider contributing to any of the several artist relief funds that have been set up in response to COVID-19. A quick Google search for “Seattle artist fund” will bring these up.
When large gatherings are back, we will be too – and we’ll be very happy to see you again. Until then, stay safe West Seattle, and keep well!
