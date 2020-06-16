CANCELED: Morgan Junction Community Festival; Summer Concerts at Hiawatha

Two summer traditions that are presented by West Seattle neighborhood councils will not be happening this year because of the pandemic. The announcements:

(WSB photo, Bubbleman @ 2019 Morgan Junction Community Festival)

MORGAN JUNCTION COMMUNITY FESTIVAL: Sent by Morgan Community Association president Deb Barker:

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that cancellation of the 2020 Morgan Junction Community Festival.

The Morgan Community Association (MoCA) has been sponsoring this unique one day festival in Morgan Junction for over 15 years. The 2009 opening of Morgan Junction Park gave us a permanent home to experience the live festival music and watch the Bubbleman make BIG bubbles, while businesses Beveridge Place Pub, Zeeks Pizza, and Whisky West have welcomed vendor booths and food trucks to their parking lots. It’s always been a lot of fun.

But the Coronavirus pandemic has shut down the safe gathering ability of the Festival-loving public. MoCA wants to keep our community safe. So we’re canceling the 2020 festival and scheduling the 2021 Festival date for Saturday June 19, 2021. We’d like to share this reply we got from the City of Seattle Special Event staff when they learned of the cancellation:

“Thank you so much for letting us know. Each time we hear that another event is cancelled, it makes me emotional too. Special events like the Morgan Junction Festival celebrate the health and vibrancy of our community. Cancelling them in some ways feels like a defeat at the hands of COVID. Please know that you are doing the right thing, the prudent thing, the safe thing by cancelling the event. We are all going to come back stronger.”

Thank you, everyone. Stay Safe!! We Will Come Back Stronger!

-Morgan Junction Community Festival Planning Committee