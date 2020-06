We’ve already mentioned that Chief Sealth International High School‘s virtual graduation will be online/on cable tomorrow night. Two more coming up this week:

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL: Drive-by event, starting at 5 pm Wednesday in front of the school at 4100 SW Genesee.

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL: Like other Seattle Public Schools graduations, this one will be shown on SPS-TV via YouTube and cable. It starts at 7 pm Thursday.