CLASS OF 2020: Chief Sealth IHS seniors graduate Wednesday

Minus the traditional ceremonies, graduation season continues. Chief Sealth International High School‘s Class of 2020 graduates on Wednesday (June 17th). Sealth activities coordinator Sarah Starr Martin sent details about the online ceremony:

Live on SPS TV at 8:30 pm Wednesday

Watch on YouTube here

On cable:

Comcast 26 (standard-def) 319 (hi-def)

Wave 26 (standard-def) 695 (hi-def)

Century Link 8008 (standard-def) 8508 (hi-def)

Sarah adds, “If students and families cannot view the live broadcast, beginning June 20, SPSTV will rebroadcast the graduations through July 4. The full list of graduation-ceremony schedules can be found here.”

P.S. Sealth teacher Breanna Whited made a video tribute to the Class of 2020 and shares it – via PTSA co-president Bonnie Gilbert – with school permission: