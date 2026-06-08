Here’s our list of what’s happening on your West Seattle Monday!

(Photo by Bob Burns)

Here’s your Monday list of highlights, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Weekly 2 pm meeting is canceled today.

PROTEST IN TRIBUTE TO MARJORIE: 3-4 pm at 35th/Edmunds, weekly protest will this time be in tribute to Marjorie Prince, who protested at that corner daily for months before her recent death.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in assistance 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond)

COMMUNITY DIALOGUE WITH POLICE: Focusing on the Southwest Precinct, online, all community members welcome. Details and link are in our calendar listing.

CRAFTY NIGHT: 6-9 pm at Tim’s (16th/98th), no cover, bring your own project.

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues offer you the opportunity for trivia tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Pinball players can enter Admiral Pub‘s 3-Strike Tournamment starting at 7 pm, with play beginning at 7:30. (2306 California SW)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players! Enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

ALKI MEDITATION: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: End your Monday with a song – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!