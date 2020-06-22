CORONAVIRUS: Monday 6/22 roundup

The first Monday of Phase 2 is ending, and here’s the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*9,273 people have tested positive, 39 more than yesterday

*584 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,547 people have been hospitalized, 6 more than yesterday

*144,631 people have been tested, 3,157 more than yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 8,797/574/1,521/125,323.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING TOMORROW: 3 pm tomorrow is Gov. Inslee’s next public/media briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response. From the announcement:

The governor will be joined by: John Wiesman, secretary of health

Craig Jelinek, president and CEO, Costco Wholesale

Faye Guenther, president, UFCW 21

GUIDANCE INFORMATION IN ASL: From the state Health Department:

DOH releases American Sign Language (ASL) re-opening guidance videos: The videos, which can be found on the DOH’s ASL landing page, contain guidance for the Safe Start plan, each separate re-opening phase, and requirements for individuals, businesses, and employers.

DRIVE-UP GRADUATION CELEBRATION: One more coming up this week – South Seattle College on Thursday.

