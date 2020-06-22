CLASS OF 2020: South Seattle College drive-up/walk-up celebration Thursday

One more graduation celebration is yet to come – South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) this Thursday:

CAN’T STOP US Celebration

Location: South Seattle College at 6000 16th Ave SW (graduates will enter at Entry 3/South Entrance – see campus map with route)

Date: June 25, 2020

Time: Graduates can drive through anytime between 4 PM – 7 PM

Attendees at the CAN’T STOP US event must:

Wear masks

Follow 6 feet apart social distancing guidelines during photos

Refrain from congregating with others attending

Remain in vehicles except for photo exiting area

Refrain from attending if ill

For additional information contact SouthStudentLife@seattlecolleges.edu

What to do now:

To participate, please send an RSVP to SouthStudentLife@seattlecolleges.edu to let us know if you plan to drive through this event. A walk-up option is available for students who are mobility impaired or do not have automobiles.