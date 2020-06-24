BUSINESS UPDATES: Click! Design That Fits; Skylark

Two business-reopening updates today:

CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS: The longtime WSB sponsor at 4540 California SW reopens for in-store shopping tomorrow:

Thursday afternoon we’ll be re-opening for in-store shopping and can’t wait to see your (masked) faces!

99 days ago we temporarily closed the shop in response to the (ongoing) COVID-19 pandemic. And what a 99 days its been. We’ve baked so many cookies, gotten really good at packing up online orders and marched with our community. We filled our website with your favorite items from the store and held a fundraiser that raised over $2,700 for social justice causes. We’re listening, learning and evolving day by day and are so looking forward to reconnecting with you again in person.

All the details on what to expect when we re-open are right here. Our hours for this week are shown in the image below (hours may change week to week).

A million thank yous for your support through this whole thing. See you soon.