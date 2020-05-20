YOU CAN HELP: Saturday food drives outside Admiral Church

Another way to help people who need food during the COVID-19 economic crunch: A new recurring food drive outside Admiral UCC Church (4320 SW Hill):

Food Drive Saturdays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm beginning May 23rd. 2020:

There will be a Food Bank barrel to collect food under a canopy at Admiral Church with attendants to assist with the collection of food: non-perishable and canned food, pet food and cat litter, baking supplies, seasonings and herbs, and bagged fresh produce or home-grown organic vegetables.

The food drives will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturdays, May 23 and 30, June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25. Your food donations are needed as the number of people needing food has increased greatly due to the pandemic.