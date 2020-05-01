WILDLIFE: Three West Seattle offshore sightings, one with a reminder

From wildlife watchers:

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE: The photo taken earlier this week is from Bob Karnofski, who writes:

A seal pup was resting comfortably at Don Armeci boat launch. Seal Sitters – who I’ve volunteered with – aren’t staffing perimeters at this time, but the dock has barricade tape up as the pup has been here often. I was watching from a distance as a lady and her small child strolled down the dock to get a better look. This frightened the seal pup, who arose and dove into the water. Can you please remind readers that seals are protected and to leave them be and admire from a distance? Thank you. I took this shot with a zoom lens. You can see the pup looking up and getting anxious.

WATERFOWL: It has been a long time since we got photos of Common Loons – and this week we received two! From David Hutchinson, at Lowman Beach:

And from Mark MacDonald, at Lincoln Park:

WHAT THE HERRING LEFT BEHIND: Remember the recent herring-spawning event that drew seals/sea lions and birds off our shores? “Diver Laura” James has sent photos of the eggs on offshore sargassum:

Learn more about herring here.

P.S. More wildlife/bird photos this weekend – along with the rest of the news!)