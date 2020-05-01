West Seattle, Washington

WILDLIFE: Three West Seattle offshore sightings, one with a reminder

May 1, 2020 12:38 pm
From wildlife watchers:

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE: The photo taken earlier this week is from Bob Karnofski, who writes:

A seal pup was resting comfortably at Don Armeci boat launch. Seal Sitters – who I’ve volunteered with – aren’t staffing perimeters at this time, but the dock has barricade tape up as the pup has been here often. I was watching from a distance as a lady and her small child strolled down the dock to get a better look. This frightened the seal pup, who arose and dove into the water. Can you please remind readers that seals are protected and to leave them be and admire from a distance? Thank you. I took this shot with a zoom lens. You can see the pup looking up and getting anxious.

WATERFOWL: It has been a long time since we got photos of Common Loons – and this week we received two! From David Hutchinson, at Lowman Beach:

And from Mark MacDonald, at Lincoln Park:

WHAT THE HERRING LEFT BEHIND: Remember the recent herring-spawning event that drew seals/sea lions and birds off our shores? “Diver Laura” James has sent photos of the eggs on offshore sargassum:

Learn more about herring here.

P.S. More wildlife/bird photos this weekend – along with the rest of the news!)

2 Replies to "WILDLIFE: Three West Seattle offshore sightings, one with a reminder"

  • Lynn Shimamoto May 1, 2020 (1:21 pm)
    Bob – Thanks for the reminder to leave seals and other marine mammals alone.  Seal pups haul out because they need to rest and warm up.  Undisturbed rest is essential to their survival. Please keep your distance, observe quietly, and respect any signage or taped perimeter.  Seal Sitters volunteers may not be present because of the pandemic, but we do check animals frequently to monitor their health.  Please call Seal Sitters Hotline at 206-905-SEAL (7325) if you see a marine mammal hauled out.  

  • anonyme May 1, 2020 (1:46 pm)
    I have so many favorite birds it’s hard to choose just one, but loons are right up there.  This morning I saw the most brilliantly colored Wilson’s warbler ever; it was almost neon. Sharing the world with these beautiful creatures makes life worth living.

