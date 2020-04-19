West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: The reason for sea lions’ Beach Drive brunch

April 19, 2020 12:22 pm
Those are just a few of the sea lions hanging out off Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4503 Beach Drive SW) this midday, some “sailing” while taking a break from an all-you-can-eat brunch. Birds too:

Consensus so far seems to be that they are feeding on spawning herring.

That would seem to be borne out by the water color difference you can see in this reader-contributed video from Terence:

Here’s a story about a similar recent event up north. Our archives show a local spawning event three years ago.

P.S. Thanks for all the tips on this!

  • Jon April 19, 2020 (12:26 pm)
    Oh no, the salmon need those herring.

  • Marianne April 19, 2020 (12:38 pm)
    I wonder if those are the little fishes I saw under the water taxi dock last week. There were 100s of thousands of them. 

  • Graciano April 19, 2020 (1:07 pm)
    Not to worry I’m sure the salmon are getting fair share

