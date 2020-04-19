WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: The reason for sea lions’ Beach Drive brunch

Those are just a few of the sea lions hanging out off Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4503 Beach Drive SW) this midday, some “sailing” while taking a break from an all-you-can-eat brunch. Birds too:

Consensus so far seems to be that they are feeding on spawning herring.

That would seem to be borne out by the water color difference you can see in this reader-contributed video from Terence:

Here’s a story about a similar recent event up north. Our archives show a local spawning event three years ago.

P.S. Thanks for all the tips on this!