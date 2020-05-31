West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: What else you need to know today: Curfew, day 2; business changes

May 31, 2020 11:36 am
11:36 AM: One other look-ahead note: Reminder that the mayor’s citywide-curfew order (read it here) is in effect again tonight, with a 5 pm-5 am curfew. If you have questions about it, the city website has an FAQ.

While the city says businesses are allowed to be open during curfew hours, they’re not supposed to serve customers, so some businesses are closing early. So far we’ve heqrd about two changes, both grocery stores: Trader Joe’s is closing at 3 pm, PCC at 5 pm. If we hear of anything else, we’ll add to this post – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302.

12:48 PM: Mayor Durkan, Police Chief Best, and Fire Chief Scoggins are presenting a briefing – you can wqtch it live via Seattle Channel. (The mayor opens by saying another media briefing is set for 4 pm.)

