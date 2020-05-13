West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ATM vandalized; stolen/found car

May 13, 2020 3:44 pm
3:44 PM: Thanks to Desiree for the tip: That’s the drive-up Chase ATM in The Junction (44th/Edmunds), out of service after vandals hit it. Since it wasn’t taped up, she checked to make sure the Chase branch a few blocks north was aware; they told her they were, and that no cash was stolen, but that other West Seattle ATMs have been hit. We’re following up on that with police.

4:24 PM: Adding this reader report just received from Nancy:

Last night, my locked 2017 Volvo sedan was stolen from in front of my home (in the 3400 block of) 48th Ave SW. My husband’s 2002 Toyota 4 Runner was also jacked open . Inside it, Police found registrations from at least two other vehicles from nearby streets.

Today, my Volvo located in a hotel parking in Everett . The way it was located was thru Volvo dealer and my car’s “On Call” program which had ability to track my car’s position by GPS built into that.

I still haven’t seen my car because I need to figure out how to get up to Everett. It may not be driveable. But it was found all in one piece.

I had Everett Police have it towed to an Impound Lot. It will cost between $300 -$500 in fees to release it from Impound but what a joy to pay.

But I can tell you all to praise our Police. Pandemic has changed the ways crime occurs and where it occurs. Downtown Seattle is nearly empty so crime is on move.

  • Steve May 13, 2020 (3:53 pm)
    The BECU ATM outside Admiral Safeway has been damaged as well. There should be footage from security cameras out eventually. 

    • WSB May 13, 2020 (4:23 pm)
      Thank you. Since I haven’t heard back from police yet, was hoping a little crowdsourced info might emerge.

