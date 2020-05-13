WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ATM vandalized; stolen/found car

(WSB photo)

3:44 PM: Thanks to Desiree for the tip: That’s the drive-up Chase ATM in The Junction (44th/Edmunds), out of service after vandals hit it. Since it wasn’t taped up, she checked to make sure the Chase branch a few blocks north was aware; they told her they were, and that no cash was stolen, but that other West Seattle ATMs have been hit. We’re following up on that with police.

4:24 PM: Adding this reader report just received from Nancy: