VIDEO: The (talent) show must go on!

Yet another creative way students and educators are honoring school traditions despite campus closures:

Ella Richardson sent the link and announcement:

The West Seattle High School Junior Class ASB is hosting a virtual talent show. It is filled with spectacular acts by West Seattle High School students and teachers! Our annual talent show is usually a huge fundraiser for the West Seattle Junior Class. However, due to Covid-19, we were unable to host this event in person, and miss out on money made from ticket sales. Please donate to our GoFundMe if you would like, so come next year our Junior Class ASB has the funds to plan exciting events for the student body. Thanks! Hope you guys enjoy!

The talent-show video premiered last night.