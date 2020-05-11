VIDEO: Sanislo Elementary’s parade

(WSB video and photos unless otherwise credited)

Sanislo Elementary is the latest school in West Seattle to “reunite” students and staff, at a distance, via a parade! Our video above shows participants just after they left the school on Puget Ridge early this afternoon. Some of the sights:

Even a classic fire truck!

And along the route, Chris got this video of some of the students on the roadside:

It was two months ago today that Seattle Public Schools announced its campuses would close for at least two weeks, which as everyone knows then became the rest of the school year.