CORONAVIRUS: Seattle Public Schools closing for at least ’14 calendar days,’ starting Thursday

March 11, 2020 12:36 pm
12:36 PM: Seattle Public Schools are closing, according to an announcement sent to staff.

“Together, we are facing an unprecedented health crisis in our community. In our response to COVID-19, we must depend on the wisdom of our health experts and elected officials and lean on the resolve of our strong community.

We have been following the guidance of Public Health Seattle & King County and implementing preventive and responsive strategies, but in light of Governor Inslee’s request that all citizens practice measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is now time for the district to act swiftly. Starting tomorrow, Thursday March 12, Superintendent Denise Juneau and the Seattle School Board will close Seattle Public Schools for a minimum of 14 days as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently guides. This necessary action is an effective way to disrupt widespread infection.

Beginning Thursday, March 12, all school building activities including school day instruction, childcare, health services, enrichment, etc. are canceled until further notice. Today, March 11, childcare and extended day supports will continue as planned. We have an emergency food plan which will be put into place on Monday, March 16. More information will be provided directly to families by Friday, March 13.”

12:51 PM: A letter has now been sent to families too. (Thanks for the forwards!) It’s now on the SPS website. The district is having a media briefing at 2:30 pm.

1:36 PM: The district tells us it will stream the briefing here.The news release we just received (see it here, PDF) clarifies that the closure will be for a minimum of 14 CALENDAR DAYS.

  • Working mom March 11, 2020 (12:56 pm)
    What are working parents supposed to do?? Not everyone works at Amazon or Microsoft, this city is become so elitist.  Why not just tell people at risk to stay home, and allow working families to keep working?

    • Anne March 11, 2020 (1:09 pm)
      Wow-elitist-really?

      • BC March 11, 2020 (1:54 pm)
        Let’s try to take it easy on each other here. The loss of a single paycheck for many can start a spiral of debt and interest payments that sets you back months if not years. Reacting emotionally to that possibility and hoping for alternatives is natural. 

    • Kravitz March 11, 2020 (1:17 pm)
      Everyone is at risk – that’s the point; some more than others. It’s unfortunate that this will affect working parents that don’t have positions with the ability or luxury to work from home, but there are countless other people (without children) that are also in that same predicament. This is about trying our best to come together and keep an entire community safe and healthy. It’s going to be hard, but we have to stop thinking so much about ourselves and consider keeping other people safe as well. In the end, that will benefit all of us. We have to get through it.

    • Kersti March 11, 2020 (1:20 pm)
      Maybe you should listen to Inslee’s speech this morning and Dow”sThey are working on it. it’s not an elitist thing it’s an epidemic thing

    • Columbia Chris March 11, 2020 (1:27 pm)
      Sadly, the alternative is to keep the kids in school, risking an exponential increase in the spread of the disease, overwhelming the medical system, and leading to a lot of otherwise preventable deaths. This is a tough call in a no-win scenario, but closing schools may be the least bad option.

    • WSMom March 11, 2020 (1:36 pm)
      They tried for awhile to stay open for that very reason but got a lot of push back demanding they close.  I’m sure other districts will close now too. 

    • newnative March 11, 2020 (1:45 pm)
      There are much poorer places that have been doing the same thing already. This is not a local phenomenon. It’s Damned if you do, Damned if you don’t. 

    • Health first March 11, 2020 (1:49 pm)
      I know it’s chaotic right now with all the updates but ultimately in a outbreak we have to prioritize people’s health to control this from hitting records high. 

  • WSmom March 11, 2020 (1:10 pm)
    I hear you – this is VERY unfair to so many working families.  The first thought I had was to do an e-mail chain to my neighbors with school age kids to stitch together informal care.  But, even that has problems if families don’t want to/can’t participate.  Families could call childcare centers not associated with SPS, but I’m sure they have limited spots available (and who could switch their childcare on such short  notice??).To employers of employees with kids – please be kind and patient.  You might also check out the new PFMLA law – it gives a portion of lost pay due to FMLA requirements and may apply in this situation.  https://esd.wa.gov/paid-family-medical-leave

  • Dawson March 11, 2020 (1:11 pm)
    Uh huh. And so the kids will be kept home, right? Doubt that will be the case.

  • Lovews March 11, 2020 (1:18 pm)
    Yes, those damn elitists getting sick and dying. How dare them interrupt your life.

  • StringCheese March 11, 2020 (1:18 pm)
    I will be looking for ways to volunteer to support families in need.  Please post any such opportunities that pop up in the community.

    • KM March 11, 2020 (2:05 pm)
      Same here, happy to help.

  • bolo March 11, 2020 (1:24 pm)
    Lots of commenters on the previous posts have been clamoring for this. Seems to have numerous benefits/drawbacks to either side of this decision.

    Currently I personally am tending to side with the educated scientific experts (epidemiologists, etc.) who have no financial interests in potential drug patents or other marketplace “killings” (think disinfectant, mask, glove sales angles).

  • PedroTheLion March 11, 2020 (1:24 pm)
    It’s ridiculous that the schools are not going to online learning. First a vast supermajority of kids have access to a computer, smartphone or tablet and the internet. Second, for the limited few that don’t, you can get a device for $50 (e.g. Kindle Fire 7) that will allow for remote learning and if needed provide a hotspot. Finally, for those with special needs and an IEP, facilitate an individual solution (which may include meeting at an empty classroom with an aid to help in the online learning process).In short, there is simply no excuse, only incompetence. 

    • KM March 11, 2020 (2:03 pm)
      Assuming families can just buy tablets for their kids who don’t have computer already is unfair. People are losing jobs and hours are being cut back, gig workers don’t have work coming in, $50 is a lot for many people. In addition, some children rely on school for breakfast, lunch, snack and after/before school care. This isn’t just about school work, it’s about equity for our community. Lack of school access is about more than education.

    • Kravitz March 11, 2020 (2:18 pm)
      @pedrothelion – where are you even getting your facts here? “Vast supermajority of kids have access to a computer, smartphone or tablet and the internet.” Uh, some kids don’t even have access to MEALS – which is a separate issue altogether with schools closing. Think through your statements before generalizing here. 

  • Jamal March 11, 2020 (1:28 pm)
    Any word on any of the West Seattle private schools?

    • WSB March 11, 2020 (1:43 pm)
      Janet – We reported on Westside School and Little Pilgrim (preschool) yesterday. A parent says Explorer West too – I am working to confirm that and check with other schools. Anyone with official communication, we appreciate forwards at westseattleblog@gmail.com – we will not violate your privacy or publish your name. Thank you. -TR

      UPDATE – Explorer West is on their website, closing as of tomorrow
      https://explorer-west.org/covid-19-information/

      • why_cause March 11, 2020 (2:01 pm)
        Hope Lutheran will be closing down after tomorrow. They were already out of school on Friday. They are working on a plan to continue with online learning.

      • Jamal March 11, 2020 (2:16 pm)
        Janet!? 😂😂

        • WSB March 11, 2020 (2:24 pm)
          I apologize. I need new glasses and for various reasons haven’t been able to get them. Fixing.

    • W107saa March 11, 2020 (2:18 pm)
      West Seattle Montessori is waiting to hear from the CDC and the Office of the Superintendent to see what the SPS closure means for them.  But the director has conveyed over and over that if we don’t feel it is safe for us to send our kids, then keep them home.   She also expressed that plans are in place for remote learning, but no details have been shared yet.  

  • TWST March 11, 2020 (1:29 pm)
    “Why not just tell people at risk to stay home, and allow working families to keep working?”
    Because if this spreads quickly within schools, children will bring the virus home to their families, and then working moms will bring it to work, then infecting coworkers and the public.  It makes sense, since schools are densely populated, and children have the tendency to pick up germs at school and pass them on. I totally understand though this is going to greatly impact our community in many ways and I empathize with your concerns. This isn’t about our city being elitist though.  This is about a public health crisis that our government is trying to manage, to protect those who are vulnerable from dying.  I imagine this includes MANY people with underlying health issues, including anything respiratory and immune related.  Are you not concerned about other people’s lives being at risk? Hopefully the government will figure out some kind of assistance and relief to those impacted and who need it, especially for lower income families. That’s my hope. In the meantime, do the right thing and respect the advice and mandates and stay home with your children if needed. You won’t be the only one impacted, so don’t panic, there will be many impacted and there will have to be solutions.  The more we can do our part and minimize the spread, the less impactful and costly this will be on our community.

  • justme March 11, 2020 (1:33 pm)
    WorkingMom: You might think differently if your kid brought the virus home to you, and then you passed it to your job and all those people there. Just like the old shampoo commercial…”and they tell two friends, and they tell two friends, and they tell….” and so on.

  • Jen March 11, 2020 (1:35 pm)
    Thank goodness. It’s a really tough call, but one that I truly believe will save lives. They said more info will be released tomorrow, and they will be providing emergency food assistance starting Monday, I think. What we really need to do is figure out how, as a community, we support parents that need help getting through this. 

  • Stevenm March 11, 2020 (1:46 pm)
    It will also slow it down so the healthcare system can try to keep up.  I bet the schools will close for a longer period of time.

  • mwas March 11, 2020 (1:55 pm)
    Good call Seattle. This is a good reminder to talk to your neighbors and develop local support systems. We have to help each other out and we’ll all get through it together.

  • HS March 11, 2020 (1:55 pm)
    Perhaps we, as a community, can widen our info sharing circles. Working Mom has a valid worry about childcare and I’m sure others have a similar worry. Are parents organizing somewhere in particular – school email groups, an app, just neighborhood contacts, just family contacts? Please share what is working for you. Maybe it will help others.

    • WSB March 11, 2020 (2:05 pm)
      Reply

      I’d like to add to that, while some I’m sure are creating social-media groups, etc., we also have a tool here if anyone wants to use it -our Community Forums. Usage of that section has gone down since the ascent of social media but we’ve kept the tool available for those who want/need it (as well as for a couple of ongoing uses such as job listings, non-pet lost/found). A login is required but you can get that via https://westseattleblog.com/log-in … Ultimately, your in-person neighborhood networking is probably the most powerful, they say – Rep. Jayapal (a nearby resident, last I heard) mentioned that on her call the other night – TR

  • Lena March 11, 2020 (1:57 pm)
    What about the older high school age kids earning from extra babysitting money taking care of a few elementary kids.  Even at $15 / hour if each could watch 3-5 kids that is fairly cheap.  

    And many teachers are in the at risk category – if they all stayed home it still equals schools closing.

    • herongrrrl March 11, 2020 (2:04 pm)
      This, or families who can have someone stay home can volunteer to watch a kid or two. This avoids large groups, which is the point of the closure, but I bet if we spread it out like this in small groups it could work?  Maybe something like this could be coordinated in places like the WS Blog forum?

