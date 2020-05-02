SCHOOLS: Online open houses ahead for Seattle Lutheran HS

While “distance learning” continues for Seattle Lutheran High School in The Junction, SLHS is also planning ahead for next school year – including inviting you to two online open houses. Here’s the announcement:

We have all been experiencing so much change in the last month and a half, including new terms that were not in our regular vocabulary. Distance learning is a concept that schools all over the country have had to adapt to. Seattle Lutheran High School, the only independent high school in West Seattle, has taken the storm head on with adapting their classroom to the online capacity. The transition took 2 days and then the teachers and students did not miss a beat with this year’s curriculum in the online/virtual transition.

While our current situation seems frustrating as we are not able to connect with family, friends, and classmates – we are excited about the future. Seattle Lutheran is a comprehensive high school that includes sports programs, a variety of clubs, a drama program, as well as honors and AP classes. As the only independent high school in West Seattle we want to provide the best opportunity for our community to grow in knowledge, confidence, and faith. We want to welcome you to join one or both of our Zoom Open Houses coming up, hosted by Dave Meyer, the Executive Director. This is an opportunity to learn about the current state of education at Seattle Lutheran High School and our plans for the fall. We are excited to share this with you all.

Wednesday, May 6th at 2 pm

Virtual Open House – Seattle Lutheran High School

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 450 904 7819

Password: 552915

Wednesday, May 13th at 6 pm

Virtual Open House- SLHS

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 450 904 7819

Password: 552915