ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Friday notes, 10th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:53 AM: Good morning – the 67th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. We start with two traffic reminders – #1, SW Roxbury repaving between 16th and 18th continues. We went by late yesterday – the new pavement is done in the eastbound lanes, so the westbound side is next:

Here’s the nearest traffic camera:

Reminder #2 – the low bridge will be closed to ALL users (including bicycle riders and people on foot) tonight 8 pm-5 am, Saturday night 6 pm-3 am, and – if needed – Sunday night 6 pm-3 am. Details here.

Back to this morning’s traffic – here are the cameras for the 5-way intersection at West Marginal/Delridge/Spokane/Chelan, and the restricted-access low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows the SP-side approach:

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Reduced schedule; reduced capacity; check here for next departure

Water Taxi – Reduced schedule continues

Sound Transit reminder – Link light rail and Sounder trains will start charging fares again Monday

During the stay-home order, we’re not live-monitoring morning traffic, but we’ll update with word of incidents, so please let us know what you’re seeing – comment or text (but not if you’re drivingl!) 206-293-6302.