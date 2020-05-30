PHOTOS: Stormy start to West Seattle’s Saturday

Even if you didn’t see this morning’s thunderstorm, you probably heard it! Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the storm, and what preceded it. Above, Kersti Muul caught lightning on camera. Below, the clouds themselves put on a show – first, from Lance Merkin @ Alki:

Next, James Tilley‘s photo shows the rain advancing toward that formation:

And from Shorewood, Jim Edwards sent this view:

Deb Barker scanned the sky for this video view:

A few hours before the storm, @WestSeaWX tweeted this gorgeous sunrise view:

As for the forecast, the thunderstorms have passed, but more rain is on the way, and breezy conditions too.