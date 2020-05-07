NEED FOOD? Emergency boxes available for all on Friday at Food Lifeline

Food Lifeline in South Park is usually a place where food is stored and distributed for organizations such as food banks – but tomorrow, anyone in need of food is invited to a special direct distribution that has just announced:

Free Food Distribution for Everyone Friday, May 8th

2:00 pm. – 5:00 pm Food Lifeline

815 South 96th Street Come by Food Lifeline to pick up an emergency food box for yourself and/or your family. Food Lifeline will be distributing 2,000 boxes of shelf-stable food items to help you and your family during this difficult time. This is for ANYONE in the community that needs help. Your zip code is the only personal information required.

Each box will include up to 25 pounds of food such as canned fruit/vegetables, canned meats, non-meat protein items, and breads/grains. Here’s a map. This will be primarily a no-contact drive-up distribution between FL’s two warehouse buildings, while supplies last.