MOTHER’S DAY: West Seattle restaurant specials

ITTO’S TAPAS: “We’re offering a Mother’s Day meal for 2 at $90. Lamb shank with seasonal roasted veggies, 3 jumbo prawns, Arugula salad with manchego, Flan for dessert, and a bottle of Spanish cava. Preorder via email. ittostapasws@gmail.com”

ENDOLYNE JOE’S: Offering “a special ‘Mama’s Day Brunch Kit’ for families of four and up, ready-to-reheat at home for Mother’s Day brunch … choose from Three Little Pigs Strata with ham, sausage, bacon and cheddar cheese or Spring Vegetable Strata with asparagus, bell pepper, cauliflower, and brie cheese, plus Cherry Crumble Coffee-Cake, Fruit Cocktail with melons, pineapple, and berries and cream cheese yogurt dip and a Mixed Green Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette … add a ‘Mom-osa’ Kit featuring a Bottle of Bubbles and Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice for an additional $25.” Order by phone, 206.937.5637, by Friday at 3 pm. “Each Brunch Kit is $60 plus tax and will include reheating instructions. Pickup is on Saturday, May 9.”

Anybody else? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! (And we’re still welcoming updates for our restaurant/beverage-biz list, too.) Photo by Dan Ciske.