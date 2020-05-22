MEMORIAL DAY 2020: Where to find poppies Monday

(WSB photo from May 2019)

This Memorial Day will be without most of the traditional West Seattle observances. No flags in The Junction; no service at Forest Lawn (WSB sponsor). But we do have this announcement from American Legion Post 160 commander Keith Hughes:

As you are all aware, we are still under the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, so there will not be any of the usual Memorial Day activities/services. However, on Monday I will be at the Legion Hall with Memorial Day Poppies (9 am-5 pm), and there will be a Texas BBQ Food Cart (Veteran owned and operated) next door at Mountain to Sound Outfitters that will be giving 25% discounts to Veterans & Families from 1 PM to 5 PM. In addition to the Vets Discount, he also donates a percentage of his net to the DAV Emergency Fund. If you happen to be out that day (for an essential trip), please ware your face mask and stop by for a poppy.