FREE CLASSES: Killer Whale Tales adds 2 more

(WSB file photo of Jeff Hogan presenting Killer Whale Tales at a local school)

Learning can be fun … and free … AND focused on fascinating wildlife. Here’s an update from Jeff Hogan of West Seattle-based educational nonprofit Killer Whale Tales:

I have added two additional classes to our weekly lineup: Fish and Chips (what are whales eating and where it is coming from) and the Orca Acoustic Game Show (Learn individual whale calls and win prizes!) .

Classes are open to students of all ages and are designed to meet Washington State Science Standards. A full description and registration information is available here. All classes are being offered, as always, at no cost to the participant!