FREE CLASSES: Killer Whale Tales adds 2 more

(WSB file photo of Jeff Hogan presenting Killer Whale Tales at a local school)
Learning can be fun … and free … AND focused on fascinating wildlife. Here’s an update from Jeff Hogan of West Seattle-based educational nonprofit Killer Whale Tales:
I have added two additional classes to our weekly lineup: Fish and Chips (what are whales eating and where it is coming from) and the Orca Acoustic Game Show (Learn individual whale calls and win prizes!) .
Classes are open to students of all ages and are designed to meet Washington State Science Standards. A full description and registration information is available here. All classes are being offered, as always, at no cost to the participant!
(Still time to get in on “Game Show” at 12:30 pm today!)
