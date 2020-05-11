West Seattle, Washington

11 Monday

UPDATE: County, city leaders ‘strongly urging’ mask-wearing when you’re in public

May 11, 2020 2:48 pm
(Added: Seattle-King County Public Health graphic)

2:48 PM: We’re monitoring an online media briefing with Mayor Jenny Durkan, County Executive Dow Constantine, and city/county Public Health Director Dr. Jeff Duchin. They’ve just announced they are urging everyone to wear a mask (face covering) in public. Why now? It’s a “precarious” time, said Constantine. It’s a new public-health “directive.” Durkan, meantime, says advice and directives keep evolving because “there is no playbook” for “this virus.” Dr. Duchin says the fight against the virus is likely to last “many months.” He says his directive re-emphasizes the CDC’s recommendation. He also notes that it’s not a matter of protecting yourself, but protecting others. PHSKC’s Matias Valenzuela stresses that there won’t be penalties or law enforcement of this, and that they are working on mask availability for those who are having trouble getting them.

3 PM: In Q&A, Constantine is asked, why issue this directive if it won’t be enforced? He says he believes that as with other directives, people will comply. Dr. Duchin reiterated that people can be contagious without symptoms, and so – again – wearing a face covering is “an important strategy” to protect others, just in case. … Durkan and Constantine says the city and county will be distributing masks/face coverings to community groups – 45,000 and 115,000, respectively. … “Wearing a mask is a sign that together, we care about one another,” adds Dr. Duchin, while reiterating that his directive is “strongly urging,” not requiring masks. But: Businesses CAN require customers to wear face coverings, the mayor notes, if they choose to have that requirement. … What works best, in fabric face coverings? Snug, multiple layers, Dr. Duchin elaborates. … He’s also asked to elaborate on current trends. The number of cases/deaths has “stabilized,” he says, but they’d like to see fewer. “We’re continuing to see too many cases. … We haven’t suppressed transmission as much as we should.”

3:17 PM: The briefing is over. Video is expected soon via Seattle Channel; we’ll add that and official links when available.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: County, city leaders 'strongly urging' mask-wearing when you're in public"

  • ScottAmick May 11, 2020 (3:01 pm)
    Yesterday I went to the Thriftway and saw the very clear signage at the entry asking (requiring?) that face coverings be worn by everyone.  I couldn’t believe customers were still in there without face coverings.  I understand staff shouldn’t be bouncers but it was just disappointing when a local business asks for face coverings and customers don’t comply.

  • alkiperspectives May 11, 2020 (3:15 pm)
    About time, as by my regular observation only one in fifty youth along Alki wear masks even traveling in large groups and interacting with others. But if they don’t care about even those laws that are technically subject to police enforcement, like littering and automobile noise and reckless driving and public consumption of intoxicants, why will youthful beach-goers care about this directive that invites no enforcement?

