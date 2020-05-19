CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 5/19 roundup

Another chunk of the state just qualified to ask for permission to move to Phase 2 of the reopening plan, and that kicks off our nightly roundup:

MORE COUNTIES REOPENING? They don’t have to if they don’t want to, but 10 more counties are eligible to seek “variances” to move to Phase 2 of the reopening plan, Gov. Inslee announced this morning. The new criteria are centered on “less than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span.” Would that also eventually apply to larger counties like ours? the governor was asked. That’s the direction they’re moving in, he said. Meantime, the 10 newly eligible counties are in this tweet from the governor’s office:

NEW: 10 more counties are eligible to apply to move to Phase 2. They are: ➡️ Spokane

➡️ Adams

➡️ Mason

➡️ Thurston

➡️ Lewis

➡️ Clark

➡️ Clallum

➡️ Kitsap

➡️ Island

➡️ San Juan pic.twitter.com/WNbx7K3WfZ — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 19, 2020

ALSO ANNOUNCED – PHASE 2 RULES FOR FITNESS & REAL ESTATE: All linked here.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*7,582 people have tested positive, up 53 from yesterday

*529 people have died, up 6 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,179 and 511.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

SFD & SPD’S WEEKLY UPDATES: Again this week, the Fire Department says it has no personnel currently in quarantine; the Police Department‘s weekly update says 16 SPD employees are in quarantine or isolation.

NEED MASKS FOR YOUR BUSINESS/ORGANIZATION? The city has launched a new “online marketplace.” Individual shoppers welcome too.

REMINDER – FREE FOOD TOMORROW: 2-5 pm Wednesday in South Park, you can get a free box of food from Food Lifeline, no questions asked (except your zip code).

AFTER 2 MONTHS OF SCHOOL @ HOME, 1 TO GO: Seattle Public Schools has a survey for its students’ families and staff.

GRATITUDE … or was it cat-itude? Another window sighting sent by Noodle:

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!